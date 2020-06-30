SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.38

SAP SE (ETR:SAP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $114.38 and traded as high as $125.06. SAP shares last traded at $122.12, with a volume of 2,213,330 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €125.91 ($141.47).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.38.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

