Experian (LON:EXPN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,554.11

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,554.11 and traded as high as $2,862.00. Experian shares last traded at $2,817.00, with a volume of 1,201,506 shares changing hands.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,660 ($32.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 2,950 ($36.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 2,640 ($32.49) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,489 ($30.63).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,724.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,554.11. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total transaction of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

