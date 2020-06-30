First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.50

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.50 and traded as low as $13.50. First United shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 21,919 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUNC shares. ValuEngine lowered First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded First United from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $101.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.04.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

