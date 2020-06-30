Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,490.81

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,490.81 and traded as high as $2,065.90. Ocado Group shares last traded at $2,033.00, with a volume of 999,355 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on OCDO. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,497.92 ($18.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,034.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.15.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

