Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.61. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 263,768 shares.

Separately, Beacon Securities downgraded Cardinal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $285.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

