Computershare (ASX:CPU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.78

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.78 and traded as low as $11.51. Computershare shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 2,463,606 shares.

The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.28.

In related news, insider Christopher Morris sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.77 ($7.38), for a total value of A$10,773,000.00 ($7,378,767.12).

Computershare Company Profile (ASX:CPU)

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

