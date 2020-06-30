Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,282.50

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,282.50 and traded as high as $2,761.00. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $2,700.00, with a volume of 860,994 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.00) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.69) price target (up previously from GBX 2,700 ($33.23)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.54) price target (up previously from GBX 1,250 ($15.38)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,195 ($39.32) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,516.43 ($30.97).

The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,465.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,282.50.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.15) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashtead Group plc will post 19348.0006642 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 33.50 ($0.41) dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

