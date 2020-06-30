Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,749.78

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,749.78 and traded as high as $2,982.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,926.00, with a volume of 301,590 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPH. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,020 ($37.16) to GBX 3,085 ($37.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,300 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($39.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 ($31.50) to GBX 2,510 ($30.89) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,794.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,749.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.31.

In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,609 ($32.11) per share, with a total value of £19,828.40 ($24,401.18).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

