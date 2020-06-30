Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.55

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as high as $11.33. Superior Plus shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 560,392 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,800.00%.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

