Coca-Cola Amatil (ASX:CCL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.11

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $8.52. Coca-Cola Amatil shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 1,884,966 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Coca-Cola Amatil news, insider Alison Watkins 311,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

