Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.55

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.55 and traded as low as $21.26. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 3,142,521 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.34, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion and a PE ratio of 59.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is A$26.55.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:WPL)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

