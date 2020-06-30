U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.97. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 50,810 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 165.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

