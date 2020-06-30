Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.14. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

