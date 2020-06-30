Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.04. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 430,469 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,273,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,660 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 67,572 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 494,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 225,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

