JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.92

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.92 and traded as low as $33.87. JB Hi-Fi shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 474,973 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is A$35.92.

About JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.