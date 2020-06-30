Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.30

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.30 and traded as high as $30.04. Boralex shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 273,534 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Boralex from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.33.

Get Boralex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.30.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.