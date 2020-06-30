Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.00. Imperial Metals shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 20,925 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Imperial Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $236.42 million and a PE ratio of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. bought 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,576,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,153,208. Insiders purchased 100,200 shares of company stock worth $198,606 over the last ninety days.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

