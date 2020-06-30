Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.75. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.72. The firm has a market cap of $578.75 million and a PE ratio of -6.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

