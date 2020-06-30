Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $5.25. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 49,177 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dorel Industries from C$1.65 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.72. The company has a market cap of $145.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.27.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

