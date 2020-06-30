Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.97. Manning and Napier shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 24,664 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on MN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning and Napier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 5.57% of Manning and Napier worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Manning and Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

