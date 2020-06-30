Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $229.52

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $229.52 and traded as high as $256.50. Chemring Group shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 208,156 shares traded.

CHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Chemring Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 235 ($2.89) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37. The stock has a market cap of $682.17 million and a PE ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.