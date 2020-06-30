Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,611.23

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,611.23 and traded as high as $1,674.00. Computacenter shares last traded at $1,647.00, with a volume of 37,402 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,590.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,611.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray acquired 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,495 ($18.40) per share, with a total value of £16,818.75 ($20,697.45).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

