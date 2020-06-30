United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 194,100 shares.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

