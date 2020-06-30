TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.99

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $14.13. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 6,606 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

