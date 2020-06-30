Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.90

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $26.05. Vivendi shares last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 3,128 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

