Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.77. Servicesource International shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 9,636,600 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

The company has a market cap of $156.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 540,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $659,288.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,137.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 938,107 shares of company stock worth $1,242,937. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Servicesource International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Servicesource International by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Servicesource International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

