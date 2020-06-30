IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 335,200 shares trading hands.

ISR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IsoRay from $1.40 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoRay in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IsoRay by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IsoRay by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 542,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IsoRay by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 748.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 116,116 shares during the last quarter.

IsoRay Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

