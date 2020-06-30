LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.98. LGL Group shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 14,800 shares changing hands.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of LGL Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGL Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Group in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

