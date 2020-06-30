Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $7.79. Summer Infant shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 17,960 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.