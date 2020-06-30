CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.75. CompX International shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 29,320 shares changing hands.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CompX International during the first quarter worth $429,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CompX International during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CompX International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CompX International by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CompX International by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

About CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.