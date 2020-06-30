Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.82. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 13,203 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.46.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
