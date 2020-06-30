Halliburton Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HAL opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.53. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
