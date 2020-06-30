Halliburton Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Shares of HAL opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.53. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

