Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ITOCHU CORP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for ITOCHU CORP/ADR in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham now anticipates that the company will earn $5.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ITOCHU CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get ITOCHU CORP/ADR alerts:

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 billion. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.56%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITOCY. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after buying an additional 72,680 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.