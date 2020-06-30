Insider Selling: Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Insider Sells 19,354 Shares of Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total value of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45).

Stuart Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Mail alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Stuart Simpson bought 57 shares of Royal Mail stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,918 ($122.05).

On Friday, May 15th, Stuart Simpson purchased 58 shares of Royal Mail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £100.92 ($124.19).

On Wednesday, April 15th, Stuart Simpson purchased 71 shares of Royal Mail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £100.11 ($123.20).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 165 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Royal Mail PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Mail PLC will post 2834.0001931 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMG. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159.25 ($1.96).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.