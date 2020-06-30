Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires 52 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Greg McMahon acquired 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £100.36 ($123.50).

Greg McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Greg McMahon acquired 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,918 ($122.05).

MAB stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.80. The stock has a market cap of $819.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 483 ($5.94).

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAB shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target (down from GBX 270 ($3.32)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 340 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.27 ($4.21).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

