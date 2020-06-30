Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IQIYI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IQIYI’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IQ. BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of IQ opened at $23.26 on Monday. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,828,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in IQIYI by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,625 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $19,631,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IQIYI by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after purchasing an additional 909,242 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

