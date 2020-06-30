National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.47.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

