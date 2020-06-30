Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

NYSE LYB opened at $64.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,886,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 46,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Servicesource International Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45
Servicesource International Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45
IsoRay Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
IsoRay Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
LGL Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
LGL Group Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Summer Infant Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26
Summer Infant Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26
CompX International Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
CompX International Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report