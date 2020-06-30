Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

NYSE LYB opened at $64.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,886,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 46,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

