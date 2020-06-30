Head to Head Comparison: Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) versus Rockwell Medical (OTCMKTS:RMTI)

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

21.1% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Integrated BioPharma has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integrated BioPharma and Rockwell Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 288.60%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Integrated BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma 4.86% 89.67% 12.83% Rockwell Medical -54.27% -140.20% -61.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Rockwell Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $49.98 million 0.28 $1.69 million N/A N/A Rockwell Medical $61.30 million 2.17 -$34.13 million ($0.56) -3.45

Integrated BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rockwell Medical.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated Biopharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Branded Proprietary Products segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Naturally Noni, Peaceful Sleep, Green Envy, FiberCal, and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products, and healthful nutritional products through the Internet; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. This segment also provides warehousing and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. It is also developing an intravenous formulation of Triferic for use by hemodialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, RenalPure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. Its target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.