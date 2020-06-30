Comparing Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) & Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International -10.48% -11.74% -6.80% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Hudson Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $75.50 million 0.29 -$4.79 million N/A N/A Hudson Capital $1.37 million 10.26 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wilhelmina International and Hudson Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hudson Capital beats Wilhelmina International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

