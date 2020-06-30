Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) & I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Head to Head Survey

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alimera Sciences and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences -15.97% N/A -18.09% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alimera Sciences and I-Mab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences $53.94 million 0.57 -$10.44 million ($2.19) -2.79 I-Mab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

I-Mab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alimera Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alimera Sciences and I-Mab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 I-Mab 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alimera Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.93%. I-Mab has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Alimera Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than I-Mab.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patient's eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of proprietary insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. It sells its products through sales force, as well as through distributors. The company serves physician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

I-Mab Company Profile

