YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) & Groupon (OTCMKTS:GRPN) Critical Comparison

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Groupon alerts:

This table compares Groupon and YouGov’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -9.60% -16.63% -3.50% YouGov N/A N/A N/A

63.7% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Groupon and YouGov, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 3 3 0 2.13 YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00

Groupon presently has a consensus price target of $35.13, indicating a potential upside of 84.09%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than YouGov.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Groupon and YouGov’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $2.22 billion 0.25 -$22.38 million $0.40 47.70 YouGov N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YouGov has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Summary

Groupon beats YouGov on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on mobile devices; emails and push notifications; affiliate channels; social and display advertising; and offline marketing. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers quantitative and qualitative research services. The company is also involved in the software development and media production businesses, as well as provision of operations services. YouGov plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.