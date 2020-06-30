Reviewing 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get 2U alerts:

70.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 2U and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -43.60% -19.90% -11.99% Nutanix -68.91% -1,175,319.00% -45.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2U and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $574.67 million 4.10 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -18.35 Nutanix $1.24 billion 3.59 -$621.18 million ($3.18) -7.17

2U has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

2U has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 2U and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 6 8 0 2.57 Nutanix 1 6 11 0 2.56

2U presently has a consensus price target of $31.73, suggesting a potential downside of 13.97%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.45%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than 2U.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.