Financial Survey: PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) versus FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PCSB Financial and FS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FS Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

FS Bancorp has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.83%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than PCSB Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCSB Financial and FS Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp $112.66 million 1.38 $22.72 million $5.14 7.07

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCSB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp 19.46% 11.92% 1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats PCSB Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and invest in securities. As of January 15, 2020, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 21 full-service branches and 8 home loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Thurston, and Lewis counties; and 1 loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

