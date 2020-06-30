Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) vs. Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Head to Head Survey

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Axis Capital pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Axis Capital has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Axis Capital and Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Capital 0.73% -0.38% -0.07% Hanover Insurance Group 5.56% 11.56% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axis Capital and Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Capital 1 2 3 0 2.33 Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Axis Capital currently has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.05%. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.97%. Given Axis Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than Hanover Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Axis Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axis Capital and Hanover Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Capital $5.17 billion 0.66 $323.47 million $2.52 16.17 Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.78 $425.10 million $8.16 12.26

Hanover Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axis Capital. Hanover Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Axis Capital has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats Axis Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.