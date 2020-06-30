Reviewing TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TTM Technologies and IEC Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

TTM Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.94, indicating a potential upside of 38.71%. IEC Electronics has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given TTM Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TTM Technologies and IEC Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.69 billion 0.45 $41.30 million $0.39 29.46 IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.62 $4.75 million N/A N/A

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of TTM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TTM Technologies and IEC Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 1.69% 3.29% 1.18% IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85%

Volatility and Risk

TTM Technologies has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, it offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the aerospace and defense, automotive, cellular phone, computing, medical/industrial/instrumentation, and networking/communications end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.