Financial Survey: Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) versus Its Competitors

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) is one of 618 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Assertio Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assertio Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio Therapeutics $229.50 million -$217.20 million -0.27 Assertio Therapeutics Competitors $2.12 billion $260.75 million 0.59

Assertio Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Assertio Therapeutics. Assertio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio Therapeutics -83.99% -110.00% -27.92% Assertio Therapeutics Competitors -3,409.24% -244.96% -33.16%

Risk and Volatility

Assertio Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.59, indicating that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Assertio Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assertio Therapeutics Competitors 6716 18624 35987 1437 2.51

Assertio Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 326.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.46%. Given Assertio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Assertio Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Assertio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Assertio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assertio Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

