Financial Survey: MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) versus KINGFISHER PLC/SH (NASDAQ:KGFHY)

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MobileSmith and KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith $1.79 million 73.76 -$12.19 million N/A N/A KINGFISHER PLC/SH $14.65 billion 0.39 $10.18 million $0.48 11.29

KINGFISHER PLC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than MobileSmith.

Profitability

This table compares MobileSmith and KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith -698.56% -323.25% -246.92% KINGFISHER PLC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

MobileSmith has a beta of -6.19, meaning that its stock price is 719% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MobileSmith and KINGFISHER PLC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A KINGFISHER PLC/SH 1 1 2 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of KINGFISHER PLC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KINGFISHER PLC/SH beats MobileSmith on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MobileSmith

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands. It also provides its products through various channels, such as online and others. In addition, the company offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

