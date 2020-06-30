Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) versus Renasant (NYSE:RNST) Critical Comparison

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Renasant has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.6% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Renasant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Renasant and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 1 0 2.25 Great Western Bancorp 1 5 1 0 2.00

Renasant currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.87%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.67%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Renasant.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Renasant has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renasant and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $695.83 million 1.86 $167.60 million $2.91 7.90 Great Western Bancorp $603.65 million 1.26 $167.37 million $2.94 4.69

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Great Western Bancorp. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 18.07% 6.48% 1.03% Great Western Bancorp -107.84% 8.76% 1.18%

Summary

Renasant beats Great Western Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate-1-4 family mortgage; real estate-commercial mortgage; real estate-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through third-party insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, which include administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRA's, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 180 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 136 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 16 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and general lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2018, the company's branch network consisted of 174 branch offices located in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

