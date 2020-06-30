Reviewing theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) & Equifax (OTCMKTS:EFX)

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Equifax has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 5.04, meaning that its share price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equifax and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 7.45% 27.87% 9.34% theglobe.com N/A N/A -332.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Equifax and theglobe.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 1 10 8 0 2.37 theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equifax presently has a consensus price target of $156.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.59%. Given Equifax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equifax is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equifax and theglobe.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $3.51 billion 5.80 -$398.80 million $5.62 29.84 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equifax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Equifax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of theglobe.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Equifax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equifax beats theglobe.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through Internet. The company serves customers in financial service, mortgage, employers, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Russia, India, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

